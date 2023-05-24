CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Police Department is requesting information and/or video footage of a domestic incident where one person was shot.
CPD officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of Newcastle Drive a little before noon on Wednesday for a report of a shooting with injuries.
On arrival, officers officers located a 21-year-old woman from Champaign who reported that she had been the victim of a domestic battery and had shot the other party, a 24-year-old man from Champaign, during the struggle. The man left the scene following the incident. Police have interviewed the male party, who also claims to have been the victim of domestic battery in this incident.
An initial investigation by the police shows that the two parties had been involved in a domestic dispute that escalated into a physical altercation. The woman produced a handgun and the firearm discharged. Witnesses on-scene say that the man was injured in the discharge and then left the scene in a vehicle.
The woman was confirmed to be the lawful owner of the gun.
Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and video footage that could aid in the investigation.
Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Future updates may be provided as they become available.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information please call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
