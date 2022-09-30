CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)-Champaign Police respond to report of a shooting with injury, Friday afternoon.
According to police, at approximately 1:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of W. White Street; upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old Champaign man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers began rendering medical aid until the victim was transported to an area hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
Police report the preliminary investigation indicate that two men were having an argument when the suspect produced a firearm, shooting the victim in the leg before fleeing the scene.
Police are conducting a thorough canvass of the area, seeking witnesses and video footage that may provide additional detail of investigative significance.
Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with additional information can contact police at 217-351-4545.
