CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WAND)- Police responded to reports of an armed robbery on Tuesday, at approximately 9 p.m at the CVS on 101 W. Green Street.
A subject was seen entering the store, carrying a long gun, and demanding an employee for money. The subject fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash and was seen headed westbound on a bicycle.
The suspect is believed to be a white male, approximately six feet tall and possibly in his 30s. He was seen wearing a white stocking cap over a black cap, black sunglasses, a dark hoodie, dark shorts, white socks and white flip-flops.
According to Champaign Police, there have been no reports of injuries, and there is currently no evidence of a firearm being discharged during the incident.
Champaign Police are actively investigating this incident and ask anyone with additional information to please contact the police at 217-351-4545. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com, or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
