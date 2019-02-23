CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police Department is searching for a man considered armed and dangerous.
Police say a shooting happened on Feb. 3 around 11:30 at night, which left an 18-year-old in the hospital. When police arrived at the scene they found a vehicle with damage consistent with being struck by bullets.
On the evening of Feb. 22 Champaign Police arrested a 16-year-old Champaign male in connection to the Feb. 3 shooting. The juvenile has been transported to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center, where he is awaiting court proceedings.
Champaign Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Purnell, who should be considered armed and dangerous. Purnell is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Any sightings of Purnell or information on his whereabouts should be relayed to police immediately at 217-351-4545.
Though these individuals have been identified, police continue to investigate this incident and anyone with additional information should also contact police. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately with police. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.