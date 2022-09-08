CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign Police Department are searching for a missing 25-year-old woman who was last heard from on August 25, 2022.
According to police, Sierra Dittmar of Champaign has not been seen by or in contact with friends and family since August 25.
Dittmar is described as a white female with brown eyes and brown/auburn red hair, she is 5'2" and weighs 110 pounds.
Police report it is unknown what she was last wearing but she is known to wear plastic framed glasses.
Anyone with any information should call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545.
