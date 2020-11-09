CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger and killed someone last month.
On Oct. 8 around 2 a.m., police were called to the 3000 block of West William St. in Champaign for a shooting.
A 29-year-old man was laying in the middle of the road, unresponsive. He had multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.
Police are asking anyone in the involved neighborhood with surveillance cameras to review the footage for any suspicious persons or vehicles captured in the area either prior to or after the incident.
If you have any information that could help solve the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.
