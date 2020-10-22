CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are looking to identify a suspect who is believed to have been involved in two recent armed robberies.
Both robberies occurred at the CVS on 107 W. Green Street. The first on Oct. 4 at approximately 7:30 p.m. and again on Oct. 13, around 9 p.m.
According to police, the robber came into the store with a long gun and began threatening to shoot the store clerk while also demanding money. The suspect then took off with an undisclosed amount of money, going westbound on a bicycle.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s, approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build and broad shoulders. He was seen carrying a green/olive colored book bag with dark-colored shoulder straps in both robberies.
If you know any information regarding this person's whereabouts or identity, please contact the police at 217-351-4545.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
