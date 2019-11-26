Champaign Police tracking down package thieves

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The holidays are upon us and online shopping can get a bit addicting during this time of the year.
People who drive by a couple of neighborhoods might see packages piling on people's doorsteps. Sometimes, no matter how much people track them, they disappear.
"Sometimes people have to work and they can't get their packages and that's how they get stolen," said one local shopper, Christine Bailey.
Champaign police said they get hundreds of calls each year regarding stolen packages. However, this year, they are putting in effort to locate the thieves.
"We took a proactive approach of trying to put out some packages as it would appear as if they would belong to a tenant," said Detective Sgt. David Griffet.
He said about a week ago, he installed GPS tracking devices inside random packages. He said people would be surprised to see how small trackers can be. Someone might pick up the package, and he can detect them faster.
Griffet said he hasn't caught anyone just yet and he hopes it stays that way.
"We really just prefer people to leave other people's property alone. We know there are people that are going to come along ... these are crimes of opportunity," he said.