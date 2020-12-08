CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign preschool students are working to donate to children in need this holiday season.
Students from Chesterbrook Academy Preschool at UIUC and Chesterbrook Academy Preschool on Duncan Rd. in Champaign recently held a donation drive to benefit Crisis Nursery.
Crisis Nursery provides 24-hour emergency care for children and is dedicated to the prevention of child abuse.
Students worked together to collect essential items from the organization’s wish list, including diapers, wipes, and new and gently used clothes.
The donations will benefit local children and families in need.
