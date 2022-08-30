CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County health officials recommend residents wear a mask when indoors and in public spaces.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Champaign County community level transmission is high. The level of transmission is based on three indicators which include new case rate per 100,000 population, percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population.
Julie Pryde, CUPHD Administrator, told WAND News that with K through 12 students back in session, the University of Illinois back in session and Parkland there is more opportunity for transmission of COVID-19.
"The number of cases in the community and on campus has increased about 50% in the last one week. Based on trends from previous years, we are likely to experience higher spreads in the next 10 day."
The University of Illinois has recommended its students to wear masks while indoors.
Champaign County has the second lowest death rate in the state, according to Pryde. The county has worked tirelessly to get vaccinations into arms. However, Pryde said it's not enough and more people need to be willing to roll up their sleeves to prevent anyone else from dying from the virus.
"The more cases that are out there the more likely someone is to have a negative outcome from that."
As cold and flu season approach, Pryde is urging people to consider getting the vaccine and take care of themselves. She said it's important for people to stay home if they are sick, wash their hands and get vaccines.
"We do not want to see a bunch of flu hospitalizations, pneumonia hospitalizations, or COVID-19 hospitalizations, so it's important that people do what they know they need to do to stay safe."
Click here to find COVID testing and vaccines.
