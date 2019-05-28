CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign Public Works Department is helping residents clean up after the storm.
Sunday's storm left behind damaged trees, branches, and natural debris.
A lot of the damage was on Kirby Ave., Neil St., Windsor Rd. and Mattis Ave.
City crews are working on tree pruning, hanger removals, and street sweeping.
City residents in the area bounded by Kirby Ave., Neil St., Windsor Rd. and Mattis Ave. can leave debris from damaged trees at the curb for City crews to pickup and haul away.
Residents will have until Tuesday, June 4 to put tree and brush debris along the road for collection.
People in other areas of the city with tree debris should contact the Public Works Department to request a pickup at publicworks@champaignil.gov.
For getting debris picked up by Public Works crews:
•Leave items along the road and parallel to the curb where it can easily be picked up with heavy equipment (at least 5 feet away from trees, mailboxes, poles, fire hydrants, power boxes, etc.).
•Yard waste bags are OK; no plastic bags or containers.
•Small branches and twigs may be bundled with non-metallic twine or placed in paper yard waste bags.
•Logs/limbs should be 8 feet or shorter for them to be contained during transport.
•The City will only collect tree limbs and brush.
For other types of debris, homeowners should call their insurance companies or a solid waste hauler to discuss options for removal.