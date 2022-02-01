CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign has issued a statement as its public works department gears up to handle the oncoming winter weather.
Snowfall in excess of 10 to 18 inches are expected between Wednesday morning through Thursday.
Public Works Operations Manager Cory Conrad said, “We are following the plans outlined in the City’s Snow and Ice Control Plan. Public Works crews will report for duty at 11:15 p.m. tonight and we will continue around the clock operations until the snow and ice control plan actions are complete.”
The Champaign City Building, Public Works Facility, and Champaign Public Libraries will be closed to the public on Wednesday and Thursday (February 2-3, 2022).
City staff will be available remotely to answer phones and provide customer service during regular business hours on both days.
Emergency response staff will be available 24/7 at the Public Works Facility.
People are encouraged to stay home to allow Public Works crews to safely treat and clear roadways.
The City recommends using alternate off-street parking locations (such as the Hill Street Parking Deck in Downtown) instead of parking on the street.
Residents are encouraged to monitor the City’s website (champaignil.gov/snow) for updated information about the City’s street clearing activities.
