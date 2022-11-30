CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has recognized the City of Champaign for the eleventh year in a row.
The foundation released its annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) today and Champaign was one of the highest rated cities in Illinois along with Chicago and Rockford.
“I’m very proud of this accomplishment, which shows the City of Champaign’s commitment to making our community as welcoming as possible to our valued LGBTQ+ residents and visitors," said Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen. "Thanks to the commitment and leadership shown by the City Council, executive management, and staff, Champaign continues to be at the forefront in Illinois for advancing policies that are inclusive and protective of our LGBTQ+ community members.”
The HRC index analyzed 506 American cities using 49 different criteria. Nine Illinois municipalities were included with an average score of 79 out of 100.
“The City of Champaign strives to make a positive impact on the lives of our residents, visitors, and businesses," said Kris Koester, The City of Champaign’s LGBTQ+ Liaison. "The recognition by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation through the Municipal Equality Index provides a recognition of the work we have done in the areas of diversity and inclusion. I know leadership and staff will continue to work in this area as well as social justice and human rights.”
The full reports can be found here.
