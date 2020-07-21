CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Through July 20, 2020, Champaign police have responded to 95 reports of shootings, compared to the 49 on that date in 2019.
Champaign police defined a shooting incident as any time police found evidence of a discharged firearm. Chief Anthony Cobb explained of those 95 incidents, 27 people were shooting victims.
"We won't be able to stop every violent act, but if there is even one thing that we can do more of to prevent any of these events - we have a deep obligation (for) all of us to try," Cobb said.
Chief Cobb anticipated the city will surpass the recorded 100 shooting incidents from 2019. He explained a number of these acts of violence have involved young Black men.
"We often hear when we make arrests, especially among these young men that they believe that they need to be armed to protect themselves," Cobb said. "This is a societal failure that we must address."
On Tuesday morning at the Champaign Public Library, Champaign police and Champaign city leaders came together to urge people within the community to put the guns down.
"We must restore the hope. You don't know what it's like to look into the eyes of child 13, 17, 18, 22 years and they have no hope they have no aspiration, they have no goals," said Tracy Parsons, facilitator for the Champaign County Community Coalition.
A number of community organizations are formed to help put an end to the violence. Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank said since March 3, neighborhood groups have been formed that help with watching, helping and reporting any crime.
"The city will do whatever it takes," said Frank.
Champaign police said a number of these shooting incidents happen when large groups of 100 people or more gather. The department explained many happen at apartment complexes, in parking lots and along streets. The department plans to work with apartment complexes to address the gathering issue.
Resources are available for people within the Champaign Community to assist families and youth, to learn more click here.
