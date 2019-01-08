CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - It's a warning from health officials to get your flu shot. The Illinois Department of Public Health says the virus has forced more than 100 people to the ICU this season.
The CDC reports 13 influenza related deaths in children during the current flu season, and one of those children lived in Illinois.
The Champaign region saw more flu activity in the last months of 2018 than anywhere else in the state. Dr. Stefanie Schroeder of Carle Hospital says it's important to monitor your children if they get the flu.
"The problem is when people are already sick and they develop pneumonia and other infections that can make them even sicker," Schroeder said.
The CDC says widespread flu activity has been reported in 24 states, including Illinois.
This comes after last year was reported as one of the worst flu seasons in decades. Schroeder says she thinks the worst is yet to come.
"We are about the same as we were last year, but I still feel like its waiting for us," Schroeder said.
This year, flu season began on Dec. 15 and with the average flu season lasting almost 16 weeks, the CDC expects flu activity to continue for weeks.
But it's not too late to get a flu shot.
"You can get the flu vaccine until March or April," Schroeder says.
And if you do have the flu, Schroeder says to stay home.
"If you're sick stay home from work," Schroeder says. "If your kids sick, make them stay home from school."