CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign removed its public mask requirement in announcing the end of two emergency orders.
Effective at 5 p.m. Friday, Emergency Order 20-26 was amended and terminated. Citizens are no longer required to wear face masks around other people in public. Residents are asked to continue following CDC and public health guidance regarding the appropriate use of face coverings in public settings.
Emergency Order 20-17 was also amended and terminated at 5 p.m. Friday. Special event permits can now be issued. Applications can be found here.
"The city encourages residents and visitors to continue to take appropriate health and safety measures and to consider getting vaccinated in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19," a press release said.
Click here for the full text of all Champaign emergency orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.