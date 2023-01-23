CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Warren Charter will go 14 days homeless to experience some of the challenges homeless people face everyday.
Charter began this project two years ago. His goal was to gain insight on the struggles homeless people face.
"When I do this, I have an endgame. Fourteen days, I go back to housing. I have a shower, a kitchen, a bed. A lot of these guys have been doing this for years and they don’t have that luxury,” said Charter.
Charter began his journey at Kaufman Lake in Champaign. This year there are appointments set with different organizations that serve the homeless to see how well they're being helped.
“This time out is a little bit different. We have appointments set up with a lot of the other agencies that provide services for our homeless population. We’re going to be talking to them and these are agencies that we collaborate with so we’re going to talk to them and hear what they bring to the table or wrapping around these guys to take care of them,” stated Charter.
Also new this year, Charter will head to Springfield to visit their homeless community as well.
"I've been to Springfield. I have not been to Springfield in close to 15-20 years so I have no idea what the town is like and what their homeless situation is like and I'll do all this without doing any research ahead of time. My idea is to just take a bus over there, be dropped in the city and have to figure things out," stated Charter."
