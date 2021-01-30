Champaign, ILL. (WAND)- A home fire broke out in Champaign Friday night just before 9 p.m.
Champaign Fire Department said crews responded to 202 Nelson Court where they quickly extinguished the fire out in a single-family home.
The residents of the home called saying the fire was in the attached garage.
On the scene firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage and deployed multiple hose lines.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and no one was injured.
However, because of the damage the occupants will have to relocate.
