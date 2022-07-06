CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - An increase of gun violence is being seen across the nation. Locally, Champaign residents they say they're experiencing it first hand.
After a recent shooting during the city's firework celebration on the 4th of July , some people were left worried and scared. Although no one was hurt, one Champaign mom who chooses to remain unidentified, says it's still terrifying.
Here's what she told WAND News.
"...that there has been a shooting and if you could leave the area safely to do so. And so my daughter immediately was like 'I knew that wasn't fireworks'. We're only a few minutes away and she's just like 'are we safe?' 'are we fine out the way?' You know having to comfort her, I mean it's not the first time it happened. I mean at this point she and I both hear about it all the time. It's scary, those guns are coming off the streets. They're still out there and it's just terrifying like I said, we live so close to the area."
We reached out to the Champaign Police Department and they sent us this statement saying,
"While we cannot comment on an ongoing investigation, the Champaign Police Department is deeply concerned when violent acts are committed in our community, regardless of their location. Local efforts on behalf of law enforcement and the community to combat gun violence have led to a 50% reduction in these heinous acts compared to the same time last year, but the work to address these concerns is not yet done. We will continue to engage diligently and proactively in these efforts and work to ensure that everyone in our community feels safe."
