CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department is warning the community about a social media trend going around called the "Door Kick Challenge."
The "challenge" involves posting videos to TikTok featuring a person aggressively kicking the front door of a home, often during the middle of the night.
While this trend has been circulating online since fall of 2021, CPD said it has only recently become aware of incidents happening locally.
At 10 p.m. Thursday April 21, officers responded to an incident tied to a “Door Kick Challenge” video in the 1700 block of Valley Road. As Police investigated the scene, another door was reportedly kicked in nearby.
Through their efforts, officers were able to locate a group of juvenile offenders. One of these individuals was detained for questioning in the incidents. The individual was later released to parents. The case remains under investigation.
Parents are encouraged to talk to their teens about the dangers of participating in this trend and destructive trends like it.
“These videos might be a joke to some, but they cause real property damage that hurts real people in our community,” said Interim Chief of Police Thomas Petrilli. “Beyond the disturbance it causes others, individuals who engage in this behavior could face criminal charges that could follow them for years to come.”
Area residents who have been victimized by this trend are encouraged to immediately report the incident to police by calling 911.
