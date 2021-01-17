Champaign, ILL. (WAND)- Kohinoor Indian Restaurant and Lounge's cooking hood caught on fire Sunday afternoon.
Champaign fire officials said nobody was hurt and the employees extinguished the fire before they arrived.
However, crews were on scene for 30 minutes to make sure the fire was out.
Restaurant personnel said the restaurant will be closed for half a day because of the fire.
