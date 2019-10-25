CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A theater that has been part of Champaign for over a decade is about to close for good.
The News-Gazette reports the Art Theater is shutting down on Halloween. It originally opened in 1913, when it was called the Park Theatre, and became the Art Theater in 1958. Its long history includes multiple different owners, and a period from 1971 to 1988 when it was an X-rated theater.
It spent a lot of time as the home of foreign and art films in the Champaign community. Late movie critic Roger Ebert saw his first foreign film in that building.
Art Film Foundation Interim Executive Director Rhiannon Bettivia explained why the facility is closing in a letter to “friends and community partners”.
“When we hit rough patches in the past, you stepped up and helped us with emergency fundraising,” Bettivia said. “Emergency funds help with discrete, one-time needs, and the Art Theater has remained in operation because of your passionate support and the tireless work of our wonderful staff. Unfortunately, the film industry is changing and we will face systemic challenges that show no signs of abating.”
The newspaper reached out for more and was told the foundation is “in a tough industry that presents many challenges”.
“As I hope we were able to convey, we are very grateful for our time in the community and very sad it has come to an end,” Bettivia added in a statement.
In 1987, John Manley purchased the theater, which continued to show movies under different owners over recent decades. David Kraft, who currently owns the property, said the lease for the space is still active.
As the words “thanks for the memories” stood on the theater’s sign Friday, the foundation took the time to thank its customers.
“We know that you, our members and audience, are amazing,” Bettivia said. “We have made so many memories together; we’ve laughed, screamed, and cried tears of joy and sadness. We’ve shared in groundbreaking films and unique experiences, from ‘Casablanca’ to ‘Rocky Horror.’”