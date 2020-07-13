CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army announced the company's Champaign thrift store is closing in August.
This decision came after the store, located at 2212 N. Market St., first shut down because of COVID-19 restrictions on March 30. It wasn't clear at that time when the store would reopen.
Leaders are now looking toward the future of The Salvation Army in the Champaign area.
“The Salvation Army has not left town,” said Major Randall Summit, leader of the local corps. "We are as committed to serving the community as we have ever been. Even with our best efforts, the Thrift Store was not sustainable from a financial standpoint due to rising business costs. Instead, we will direct our resources to the other social services where we do our best work.”
The Salvation Army is no longer accepting donations at the thrift store. It is asking people to consider donating goods to other stores in Champaign.
When the store reopens on July 27, a liquidation sale will take place until Aug. 8. After that time, The Salvation Army plans to send remaining inventory to other local non-profit thrift stores.
“We are very grateful to the patrons of our store and to those who have generously donated merchandise, and we remain deeply committed to meeting the needs of our community,” said Summit.
The Salvation Army came to Champaign in 1890 and has served the needs of Champaign County since.
