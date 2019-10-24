CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign community program is ensuring that children from low-income families stay warm during the upcoming holiday season.
Champaign Unit 4's Center for Family and Community Engagement began its annual "Warm-A-Kid" program.
The program has provided Champaign school students with coats, hats, and gloves for over 20 years.
Donations can be made to Unit 4's Center for Family and Community Engagement at 703 S. New St., Champaign. The following are the most common sizes needed.
- Boys: 5/6, 6/7, 10/12, 14/16, men's S and M
- Girls: 5/6, 6/7, 7/8, 10/12, 14/16, women's S, M, and L