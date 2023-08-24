CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Unit 4 schools will be out of session Thursday due to extreme heat.
The following statement was sent out to parents and guardians:
Dear Unit 4 Families,
In order to ensure the safety of our students and employees, Champaign Unit 4 Schools will not be in session on August 24, 2023 due to the excessive heat warning and increasingly high temperatures.
Our Operations and Maintenance team has been continuously monitoring the cooling systems throughout the day and well into the evening and noticed that many are not running at optimal levels. Systems at two of our largest campuses (Centennial and Edison) have suffered major failures, impacting critical portions of these buildings. This, combined with the extreme danger to staff and students on our school buses, has led us to conclude that it is best to close all of our schools.
Information regarding after school activities and practices will be shared later today, along with an update on the status of school for Friday.
We sincerely apologize for the late notice, but we wanted to exhaust all of our options before canceling school. Thank you for your patience and support as we work to keep students and staff safe.
Sincerely,
Champaign Unit 4 Schools
