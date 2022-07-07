CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Inman Place in Champaign is reporting 13 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the building, and one resident has died.
The affected residents are being quarantined in their apartments until July 13.
On that date, they will be retested. If they are negative, their quarantines will be over.
Only caregivers are allowed in the apartments at this time.
Inman Place told WAND News it is following the same protocols that have been recommended by the CDC and IL Department of Public Health since the beginning of the pandemic (masks are required except for when eating, temperature checks, hand sanitizing).
The facility is also being deep cleaned.
No new cases have been reported since July 3.
