CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting Friday night in Champaign left one man injured and destroyed a power line pole, according to the Champaign Police Department.
Friday around 7:14 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Bloomington Road for a report of a car accident and several reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had rolled over and destroyed an Ameren power pole.
Around 7:49 p.m. a 22-year-old Champaign man walked into a local emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
Police believe the victim was in the car when an unknown subject opened fire. During the shooting, the vehicle was struck, causing the driver to lose control. When the power pole was hit, it left live wires exposed in the street.
In order for officers to safely process the scene, representatives from Ameren quickly secured the dangerous downed power lines.
This investigation is on-going.
Anyone who has additional information is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
