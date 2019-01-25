CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A shooting in Champaign sent one person to a hospital Friday night.
Champaign police department say they responded to the 1300 block of Fairfax Drive after 7 p.m. When they entered the apartment they found a man suffering from serious gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Preliminary investigations suggest two unknown subjects entered the residence and fired multiple rounds at the victim before fleeing the scene.
Champaign Police are processing evidence and actively working to identify the circumstances leading up to the incident. While the investigation remains in its early stages, this is not believed to be a random act of violence.
If you have any information regarding this crime, contact Champaign Police Department at 217-251-4545.