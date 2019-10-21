KANKAKEE, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have arrested a shooting suspect into a crime they said happened in Champaign.
Police said someone shot a 32-year-old man twice in the leg. At 8:26 p.m. on Oct. 18, they said the victim went to a hospital on his own for treatment.
The men were involved in a verbal argument in the 1800 block of West Kirby Avenue on that day, police said, before shots were fired. An arrest warrant for a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm against 20-year-old Rantoul man Jabari Morris was then issued a day later.
Bond on the warrant was set at $500,000.
Morris, who the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and United States Marshals Service took into custody in Kankakee, is in the custody of the Champaign County Sheriff''s Office Monday night.
Champaign police thanked the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office and U.S. Marshals Service for their help with the investigation in a Monday night press release.
Police said anyone with information on the shooting should call the Champaign Police Department at (217)351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at (217)373-8477. Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.