CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in a January Champaign shooting.
At around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 22 in the 100 block of Kenwood Road, a 25-year-old woman was shot in a lower extremity. Her would was not life threatening. She was treated at an area hospital and released.
Champaign Police identified 25-year-old Milton Davis of Champaign as the shooting suspect. A warrant for Davis' arrest on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm was issued on Jan. 24, with bond on that warrant set at $100,000.
At about 2:29 p.m. Friday, The United States Marshals Service and Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force arrested the suspect in the 1200 block of Providence Circle. Davis was transported to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.
Champaign police still want anyone with information on the shooting to call them at (217)351-4545. Crime Stoppers is accepting tips by phone at (217)373-8477, online here or by using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is anonymous.