CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Champaign last year.
26-year-old Dante Pickets of Champaign was arrested Tuesday morning at 11 by the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and the United States Marsahls Service.
An arrest warrant was previously issued for Pickens for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm in connection with the Nov. 18, 2018 shooting.
On that day, police were called to the 700 block of N. Hickory St. A 25-year-old woman had been shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital. She was inside a vehicle leaving the American Legion when someone in another vehicle opened fire.
Pickens is the third suspect to be arrested in connection to the shooting.
Police are still investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to come forward.