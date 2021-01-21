CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -Champaign police were called out for a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Police arrived to the 600 block of Teal Cove and found a 37-year-old male with a gunshot wound in his back.
The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he went straight into surgery.
His injuries are not currently believed to be life threatening.
According to police the victim was traveling on foot when he was struck by gunfire that was discharged from inside a moving vehicle.
Police are currently investigating the incident, and no arrests have been made at this time.
