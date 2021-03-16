CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign leaders have approved a Black Lives Matter Honorary Street.
A 7-0 vote pushed through the measure, which will make Chester Street the honorary street between Neil and Walnut streets.
Champaign's city council had considered painting a Black Lives Matter mural on the same area of street, which is located in front of the City Building. Officials voted that down in a January study session.
The honorary street sign will have yellow text on a black background, which a Champaign City Council memo said is similar to the color scheme of Black Lives Matter murals in other cities.
