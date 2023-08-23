CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - To complete a new water main installation, Cross Construction and Illinois American Water will be closing the following streets in Champaign.
• Anthony Drive between Neil Street and Market Street. Through traffic will not be allowed in the area, but access will be maintained for all local properties.
• One southbound lane of Market Street will be closed at Anthony Drive, between Marketview Drive and Kenyon Road. One lane of southbound and one lane of northbound traffic will be maintained in the area; however, traffic will shift around the work area.
The closures will begin on Thursday, Aug. 24, and streets reopen on Friday, September 29, weather permitting.
