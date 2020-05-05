CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An employee at a Champaign Target store has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the retailer.
The employee works at the store located at 2102 N. Prospect Ave. According to company spokesperson, Shane Kitzman the employee has been in quarantine and has followed all health guidelines.
Kitzman also told the News-Gazette the staff at the store were given CDC guidelines about the positive case.
The store has been following strict policies to prevent the spread including, employees wearing masks and gloves. They also get temperature checks and complete rigorous cleaning routines.
In addition to providing employees with personal protective equipment and installing shields at checkout lanes, the company is also taking the following steps to help stop the spread.
— Also installing shields at electronics, service desks, pharmacy and optical departments.
— Cleaning checkout lanes after each customer transaction and rotating open lanes to allow time for those that aren’t in use to be deep-cleaned.
— Adding payroll hours to support more rigorous cleaning.
— Stationing employees at entrances to make sure carts and baskets are cleaned.
— Posting signs at the front of each store and using floor signage.
— Monitoring, and when needed, metering guest traffic to observe social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.