CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Federation of Teachers union and Unit 4's Board of Education reached a tentative agreement at a meeting Tuesday night.
A possible strike had been impending next week if a deal was not reached.
The Board of Education and the Champaign Federation of Teachers reached a Tentative Agreement for a new, four-year collective bargaining agreement.
CFT will bring the Agreement to its members for ratification on Tuesday, April 5.
Once it is approved by members, the Board will vote to approve the Agreement.
Neither the Board nor the union will be sharing details of the agreement until it is formally approved by both sides.
"We need to think this through before we make a plan, we need more time," Zanne Newman, a teacher at the Franklin STEAM Academy, told WAND News before the tentative deal was announced.
Teachers believed Unit 4's proposal to extend the elementary school day is unrealistic for teachers and students.
"They're falling asleep at 1 o'clock in the afternoon because they cannot stay focused," first grade teacher Gay Cabutti told WAND News.
Cabutti said her first graders are already missing classroom time each day because of Unit 4's transportation issues.
"I have to decide on a daily basis whether I keep teaching the curriculum or wait until all my kids get to school, because they're not all getting to school on time right now. If we can't fix the systems in place right now, why would we add more minutes? Because those kids are going to miss even more," Cabutti explained.
The proposed changes would only impact elementary schools, but other district teachers are standing united.
"Middle school and also high school teachers - we're sticking by our elementary school colleagues. They're the building blocks and we trust them to know what's right for the little people," Newman added.
Many Unit 4 teachers are also parents, who know striking next week could put caregivers in a tough situation. But educators are asking for parental support until a decision is made.
"It's going to be tough, I know it's going to be tough for everybody. It's tough for parents, teachers, the community, even the board. So we're all hoping they can just make the right choice tonight and come together," Carrie Hopkins, a special education teacher, said.
After last week's talks failed to end in an agreement, Unit 4's board released the following statement:
"We are committed to reaching a deal that ensures additional, high-quality instructional time for students while balancing the needs of our committed educators."
WAND News will continue to share updates when and if the tentative deal is finalized and more details are announced.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
