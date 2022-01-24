CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign teachers and parents are pushing back against a Board of Education proposal to extend the school day for Unit 4.
They said everyone is burnt out from two years of the pandemic, and adding another hour to the school day is simply too much.
"Its been a rough couple of years and they're doing the best they can in a tough situation with students," Mike Sitch, co-president of the Champaign Federation of Teachers, told WAND News.
But the board said the idea came from parents and teachers themselves, who for years have said Unit 4 has less instructional and free time during the school day than other districts.
"As parents we don't want an extended day. I don't know what parents are telling you that," Champaign parent Leslie Kimble said in the Unit 4 board meeting Monday night.
Hundreds of parents began commenting online, and even started a petition, after learning of the proposal.
"They're members of the community like anyone else. They've got children, they're working, they have concerns about child care and transportation," Sitch explained.
The Champaign Federal of Teachers, CFT, is now negotiating with the board about how to implement a longer school day. Unit 4 hopes the plan will include 50 extra minutes each day, starting in the 2023-2024 school year.
"We're trying to find some ways to make it work, but the Board said that it's done," Sitch added.
The plan would add 30 minutes of instructional time and add time to recess, lunch and teacher planning.
One former teacher said these demands would stretch teachers too thin.
"I am extremely saddened to have walked away from the students who I value and respect. I am mad that I was robbed of the support needed to sustain my role with them. I am before the board to ask you to change the direction before other teachers reach their limit," former English teacher Jen Heinz explained.
The CFT union is scheduled to continue bargaining with Unit 4 this month. WAND News will continue to update this developing story.
