CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Unit 4 teachers have officially started the public posting process after a negotiation session last Thursday was unsuccessful.
Teachers are members of the Champaign Federation of Teachers. The union has been bargaining with the district since last May.
The posting was filed Friday. The earliest the teachers could formally strike is March 21.
Teachers are concerned with the extension of the elementary school day. The district wants to lengthen the school day by 50 minutes, but the union said it still has not proposed how it would handle staffing, logistics, and transportation needs.
Teachers are asking for a collaborative plan that address what the union calls "systemic issues" and work to address the "achievement gap in Champaign schools."
“We remain committed to bargaining and the board remains committed to its demand for an extension of the school day by an additional 50 minutes,” said CFT President Mike Sitch. “Time is running out. Our district is in crisis mode, our buildings are understaffed, and our classrooms are under-resourced. The current situation is unsustainable for teaching and learning. Rather than adding more to the plates of an already shrinking work force, let’s work on a solution together that truly addresses the challenges we face and fosters greater equity and opportunity for students.”
The CFT said it will continue to negotiate with the Champaign Unit 4 Board of Education in hopes of avoiding a strike. The next session is scheduled for March 4.
