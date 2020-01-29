CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign teenager has been charged with burglarizing the home of someone he knew.
Mondrell Long, 18, took electronics from a home in the 1600 block of Mayfair Rd. on Jan. 22, police said.
The News Gazette reports a PlayStation 2, Apple iPad, Apple Watch, and a cellphone were taken. Some of the items were recovered.
Long is charged with residential burglary, felony theft, and misdemeanor theft.
If convicted, he faces between four and 15 years in prison.
Long was released on his own recognizance and ordered to be back in court Feb. 25.
The News Gazette reports Long also has a pending misdemeanor theft case filed Jan. 13.