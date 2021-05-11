CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign leaders announced upcoming relaxed mitigations to bars, restaurants and gatherings in anticipation of Illinois moving to the bridge reopening phase.
To coincide with the bridge phase being implemented on May 14, the city announced changes to two emergency orders.
In the first, some restrictions to establishments with a city-issued liquor licenses will be relaxed at 10 a.m. Friday. Customers at bars and restaurants will be allowed to stand and move more freely around licensed locations and food and drinks will be able to be served to customers who are not seated.
In addition, people under 21 will not have a leave a business that holds a Class A liquor license at 9 p.m.
The second amendment, which takes effect at noon Friday, removes restrictions put in place on gathering sizes in the campus area and multifamily residential structures. The change effectively eliminates Emergency Order 20-27.
"The city encourages residents and visitors to continue to take appropriate health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19," a Tuesday night press release said.
Click here to see the full teat of all Champaign emergency orders.
