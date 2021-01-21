CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - Champaign Unit 4 Schools announces Mrs. Sheila Boozer as their next superintendent, making her the first black superintendent for Champaign County.
Mrs. Boozer will lead the 10-thousand student district. She is the Director of Teaching & Learning and Technology in Springfield District 186.
She has been a part of the education system for 23 years. She has been a teacher at the elementary and middle school, assistant principal and principal at both the elementary and high school levels.
Mrs. Boozer received her Bachelors’ Degree in Psychology and an Elementary Education certification from the University of Illinois at Springfield. She also received her Masters’ Degree in Education Administration from Eastern Illinois University, an Ed.S Degree in Educational Leadership and Policy from the University of Illinois at Springfield and is currently finalizing her dissertation for her Doctorate at Illinois State University.
She is set to succeed Dr. Susan Zola, who is set to retire in June 2021.
