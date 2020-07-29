CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Unit 4 Schools released a back-to-school plan Wednesday.
Superintendent Dr. Susan Zola said all students will have the opportunity to start remotely, and most students will begin the year on a Distance Learning platform. Small groups of students will be invited back to start in-person instruction two days each week.
She said schools will initially reach out to students with Individual Education Plans/504s, Emergent Bilinguals, students eligible for free or reduced lunch and students with a parent who is a Unit 4 employee.
"We will continue to monitor updates and local data over the next several weeks," Zola said. "Although it is our hope that we may be able to welcome additional students back in-person, we recognize that we may need to return to full distance learning as conditions change. We believe this framework provides a flexible delivery model that allows us to respond accordingly."
See Unit 4's full back-to-school plan in a PDF document attached to this story.
