CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Unit 4 schools have revealed tentative details of how students may be taught this fall as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The plan the district is considering gives parents two options for kids in grades K-12 during the fall 2020 semester: in-person instruction with blended learning or learning done entirely at home in the district's new Virtual Academy. The district said both options allow regular daily teaching to happen while maintaining a safe environment for everyone involved.
The in-person with blended learning option is different for elementary students compared to middle and high school students. At the elementary level, students would go to school for four hours of in-person instruction with teachers each day, then go home and complete one hour of blended instruction with their family.
At the middle and high school level, the district is considering having students alternate the days they attend for in-person learning based on their last name. All students would stay home on Wednesdays for a day of fully virtual learning.
There is a target number of 18 students per class for elementary, middle and high school students. Transportation and food service would be provided.
The Virtual Academy would operate as a separate school in the district and would be for students whose families decide a full virtual learning option is the best option. It would have a program supervisor and dedicated teachers.
The district plans to have the supervisor and staff be in a separate space that allows for physical distancing while still giving them the opportunity to collaborate and plan each day. It would have daily classes with assigned teachers, and grading and assessments would be "consistent with traditional in-person schools," per a district document.
The district said it would provided students with necessary equipment as needed. It added it is considering ways to bring internet service to places in the community where there is no access.
The Virtual Academy is expected to be available for the fall 2020 semester. More information is expected to be available in late July.
Unit 4 officials said they kept in mind a need to balance instructional needs of students with the health and well-being of students and staff when developing their potential plan. The plan follows requirements from the Illinois State Board of Education to have at least five hours of daily instruction for students.
To help get feedback in its process, Unit 4 sent out the first of two surveys to parents in mid to late June, with 43 percent of parents responding. A second survey is scheduled to be sent out in late July.
The tentative plan is on the agenda for the Unit 4 Board of Education when it meets on July 13.
More details are available in PDF documents from the district, which are attached to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.