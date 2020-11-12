CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Following guidance from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, Champaign Unit 4 schools will move to full remote learning on Monday, November 16th, as cases of COVID-19 rise across Central Illinois.
“In past weeks we have been diligent in maintaining our safety and operational protocols and our students, staff and families have been excellent partners in keeping our schools safe,” the district said in a press release. “This return to remote learning is not due to increased cases in our schools but rather increased cases in our community. CUPHD has repeatedly shared with us that our safety and operational protocols are strong and help keep our students safe. “
The district said in the release that food service activities will continue during remote learning.
The district says if families need help with internet access, or additional equipment, they should reach out to their students’ building administration.
All sports and in-person student activities will also be cancelled until further guidance is released. This includes any IHSA Winter Sports practices which would have started on Monday, November 16th.
