CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Unit 4 Schools will have remote learning for all students during the first quarter of the 2020-21 academic year.
The district decided Wednesday to have Distance Learning as the education method for the district, at least for the time being. Superintendent Dr. Susan Zola said leaders will keep evaluating COVID-19 and make a decision by the end of September about the second quarter, which starts Oct. 19, and whether to stay with virtual education or transition to in-person learning.
"We fully recognize that this may be distressing news for many students and families, but we're here to provide support and guidance as we also learn to adapt to this new learning framework," Zola said.
Zola said the district is committed to ensuring the most vulnerable students have equitable access to Distance Learning.
"As our re-entry plan is implemented, then develops into an everyday routine, we will face difficult challenges that require innovative problem solving and agile leadership," Zola said. "Through all of it, we will keep our Unit 4 community informed. Because, above all, we’re powerfully committed to providing the guidance, knowledge, skills — and safety — for all students to succeed."
Enrollment information for the upcoming school year can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.