Champaign Unit 4 using Zoom to teach online

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - For many teachers, COVID-19 has forced educators to think outside of the box for their students. Champaign Unit 4 is meeting that challenge through one app.
The app is called ZOOM. It works similar to Facetime and video messenger on Facebook.
"With zoom, we are really doing it to keep in contact with our families and our kids so they can know that we're still here. So they can also talk to each other. So what I do is send the link out and they're on like chat," says a 3rd-grade teacher at Westview Elementary School, Lindsey Taylor.
She says a lot of teachers, including herself, are asking their students to be a part of ZOOM so they can start to get familiar with it.
Zoom lets you have about 20 people on at the same time.
"We really want them to keep their brains working," she says.
The district and her are planning on a way to incorporate E-learning as a way to make sure students continue their education.
The district will be meeting Wednesday to further address how they will lesson plan.