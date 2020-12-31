CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - The University of Illinois and DREAAM organization ended the year celebrating the sixth day of Kwanzaa.
The community virtually gathered to celebrate the sixth principle, Creativity. They say this is not an end-of-year or end of Kwanzaa celebration, but the start of their commitment to their culture.
"One of the elders said that this is the celebration is not the end," says Latrelle Bright, a University of Illinois Professor. "It really is the beginning. And so that's how we're thinking of it this is the beginning of our promise to each other, to stay connected and to be whole." Bright is also one of the organizers for the Creativity celebrations.
Local artists collaborated on creative performances, such as dancing, spoken word, music, and drawing. These artists showcased creativity to honor the sixth day of the African-American holiday.
Through the new year, this community says they want to carry their principles and apply them in 2021.
"We are kind of collecting collectively making a promise to continue these principles throughout the year. One day a month we will revisit these principles so that we're doing Kwanzaa 365, and lots of conversations about how to layer the Kwanzaa principles not just in our community but in our daily lives.”
The seventh and last day of Kwanzaa is on January 1st, 2021. On this day, the community will celebrate the seventh principle, Faith.
