URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Residents of Champaign-Urbana gathered at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.
During the citywide event, three community members were honored with prestigious awards in recognition of their hard work to uphold the ideals of Dr. King.
“I think what makes me happy is I represent what I consider the best of King’s work and that’s everything from '65 on and so to walk in those footsteps, to be honored for that, I am ecstatic,” said Rev. Terrance Thomas, recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Outstanding Achievement Award.
High school seniors were also awarded scholarships during the ceremony.
“An event like this is extremely important to be just within the community to know that we have individuals who are putting up that good fight locally right here next to you,” said community member, DeShawn Williams.
The keynote speaker for the event was a cousin of Dr. King, Rev. Joel King.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
