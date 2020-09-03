CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Statistics show two-thirds of American high school students attend a high school with a police officer.
Now, there is a push to remove them from Champaign-Urbana schools. Abby Schrantz, a member of Showing Up for Racial Justice, rallied outside of the Champaign's city hall.
"Keeping students best interests in mind I think would be the better solution, especially in the world we're moving towards," said Schrantz, who used to be a student teacher in CU schools.
"What I noticed was a lack of mental health services," Schrantz explained. "I had some students who really needed to speak to a counselor on a daily basis."
For years, activists demanded schools to not have SROs. It is a conversation that is being held by Urbana school board members. The ACLU of Champaign County said school officials should look at the data and determine what is and is not working. Carol Spindell of the ACLU told WAND News there are studies that show having police in schools is not as effective as people may think.
"Their [school resource officers] presence shifts the social climate from a community of learning (and) inclusivity towards law and order and punishment," Spindell said.
A 2013 analysis from Education Week finds Black students in Illinois are arrested two times more often than white students. Black students make up less than 20% of enrollment in schools.
This is an issue Abby Schrantz hopes school board members are paying attention to.
"It really opened my eyes to the ways how students of color are treated by officers," Schrantz said.
The Urbana School District has two district resources officers. The ACLU of Champaign County said having SROs can cost up to $300,000.
