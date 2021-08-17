CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Healthcare providers throughout Champaign-Urbana encourage those eligible to receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD), in partnership with Carle Health, OSF HealthCare, Christie Clinic, and Promise Healthcare, recommend those eligible for the third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to consult with their medical provider to discuss additional protection as Delta variant cases continue to rise.
Eligibility criteria for the third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are based on the following recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)/Emergency Use Authorization:
- At least 28 days have passed after a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna (does not apply to Johnson & Johnson)
- Same dose of the vaccine should be used for the third dose (unless information about the first two doses is unknown)
- Self-attest to having one of the following immunocompromised conditions:
- Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
According to Awais Vaid, Deputy Administrator and Epidemiologist at CUPHD, “Eligible individuals should receive their third dose at their provider’s office. In addition, the third dose of Pfizer or Moderna is not a booster shot and not intended for the general community member. What is available now is a third dose of the original shot, specifically recommended for people with compromised immune systems.”
No other conditions or criteria are eligible for the third dose at this time.
Caretakers are not included in the eligibility but are encouraged to get their first series of vaccinations if they have not already done so.
It is anticipated that less than 3 percent of patients will be eligible for a third dose of an mRNA vaccination.
Additional information about vaccine recommendations can be found on the CDC website.
